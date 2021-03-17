Seizure of Okorocha's properties: Court dismisses appeal filed by Imo State





A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, Wednesday, dismissed the appeal filed by the Attorney General of Imo State and forty others challenging the ruling of an Owerri Federal High Court, which granted Senator Rochas Okorocha the leave to amend processes filed before the court. The presiding judge, Justice Dattijo Yahaya, dismissed the appeal, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper