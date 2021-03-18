Depot charge pushes up pump price of petrol in Taraba – IPMAN





The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Jalingo Chapter has attributed the increase in the pump price of petrol in the state to an increase in depot charge. IPMAN Chairman in the state, Alhaji Lukman Mohammed said this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). Mohammed said that the […]

