10 Quick Facts About Tanzania’s First Female President, Samia Suluhu HassanGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News





The soft-spoken 61-year-old will finish Magufuli’s second five-year term, set to run until 2025. She rose through the ranks over a 20-year political career from local government to the national assembly.

Hassan was an activist before she joined politics. “Having worked as an activist at grassroots level and witnessing on first-hand what people go through on a daily basis; I thought it was high time I joined politics and made changes in society,” she said in an interview quoted in Tanzania’s Daily News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper