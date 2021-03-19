10 Quick Facts About Tanzania’s First Female President, Samia Suluhu HassanGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


Samia Suluhu Hassan is described as a soft-spoken consensus-builder | Image: Tony Karumba/AFP

The soft-spoken 61-year-old will finish Magufuli’s second five-year term, set to run until 2025. She rose through the ranks over a 20-year political career from local government to the national assembly.

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Samia Suluhu Hassan, right, speaks during a tour of the Tanga region of Tanzania, March 16, 2021.

Hassan was an activist before she joined politics. “Having worked as an activist at grassroots level and witnessing on first-hand what people go through on a daily basis; I thought it was high time I joined politics and made changes in society,” she said in an interview quoted in Tanzania’s Daily News.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR