Fayemi suspends ongoing teachers recruitment in Ekiti | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has suspended the ongoing teachers recruitment exercise over economic crisis posed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The governor directed immediate refund of money paid by successful candidates in the recruitment exercise conducted by the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Mr Babatunde Abegunde, Chairman of TESCOM, who made this known in Ado Ekiti on Thursday said the directive was due to the commitment of the governor to the general welfare of the people in the state and the need not to make new entrants into the public service suffer unduly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 100 candidates may have been affected by the directive.

Abegunde explained that monies to be refunded covered those paid by the candidates for the purchase of the Teaching Service Manual, Service Record and Job Cards among others during the documentation stage.

He said that contrary to insinuations in some…