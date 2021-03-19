FRSC assists woman in labour to deliver baby boy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Some of the officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oko-Afo outpost of Lagos State Sector Command, rendered assistance to a woman in labour while in transit on Thursday.

The Sector Commander of the Corps, Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, in a statement by the FRSC Public Education Officer in Lagos, said that the assistance became imperative to save the pregnant woman and her baby.

“At about 0832hrs on Thursday night while on patrol at Area K Police Station in Morogbo, a Mazda bus transporting passengers stopped in front of the team and lodged a complaint.

“The complaint was that a pregnant woman was in labour.

“We quickly used the patrol vehicle to convene her to the nearest hospital, and to the glory of God she was safely delivered of a baby boy,” he said.

Ogungbemide said that the command would not relent on its determination to do anything that would safeguard the lives and property of the residents of Lagos on the road.

He…