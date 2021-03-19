



HBO is developing three more Game of Thrones prequel projects. They include 9 Voyages aka Sea Snake, Flea Bottom, and 10,000 Ships. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has a trio of additional ideas in the works based on author George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world. One of the projects, working title 9 Voyages, is […]

The post HBO Reveals Three More Spinoffs In The Works For "Game Of Thrones" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper