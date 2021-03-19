Police announces movement restriction for Ekiti-East by-electionNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Police Command in Ekiti State has announced restriction of movement for the Ekiti-East Constituency 1 by-election which will hold in the Ekiti-East Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The command in a statement signed by Mr Sunday Abutu, its Public Relations Officer said the restriction was to ensure a hitch-free election.

Abutu said that the restriction was for vehicular and pedestrian movement in and out of the local government area, except those on essential duties.

According to him, the command appeals to motorists to take alternative routes.

Abutu, while assuring adequate security of lives and property said the command had deployed adequate personnel to the area to forestall any breakdown of law and order and to ensure a free, fair, and credible election.

He charged the personnel deployed for the election to be professional and avoid any form of corrupt practices while discharging their duties.

Abutu appealed to political supporters and party leaders…