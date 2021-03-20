Carrington Fellowship alumni nominated for Women Achievers’ Award





In commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day (IWD), the United States Government Exchanges Alumni Association (USGEAA) launched the Women Achievers’ Award. The objective of the programme is to highlight and promote the laudable projects being executed by leading USGEAA female icons. Over the years, the US government has supported the personal and career development […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper