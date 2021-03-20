Court to receive out of court settlement reportNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Augustine Ityonyiman yesterday adjourned to May 14, 2021, the N10 billion libel suit instituted against a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

Justice Ityonyiman said the court would receive the report of the out-of-court settlement deal between the two parties on the adjourned date.

Ortom had dragged Oshiomhole to court over his comments against him at a press conference held on July 27, 2018, where the APC stalwart accused him of having a hand in the death of two Catholic priests and other parishioners at Mbalom community in Gwer East local council of the state.

Oshiomhole had also alleged that one of the priests had preached a ‘very critical sermon’ against Ortom.

After filing six preliminary objections to the suit and losing all, Oshiomhole approached the…