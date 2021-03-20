Tension as Kano residents discover explosives planted in a car | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tension brewed in a Kano community on Friday as residents discovered suspected explosives in an abandoned vehicle along Jogana Gezawa highway, a few Kilometers from Kano city.

Our correspondent learned that residents of the community detected explosives planted in the car in the early hours of Friday.

A resident of the community, who simply identified himself as Musa, revealed that a team of security men has barricaded the highway while operating on the vehicle.

Kano State Police Command spokesperson DSP Abdullahi Haruna did not deny or confirmed the development when our correspondent contacted him on phone.

Haruna, however, promised to follow up with the development and get back to journalists.