Police arrest 7 suspects for rustling, recover 427 livestock in Kaduna | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Friday, said it had arrested seven suspected rustlers and recovered 427 livestock.

The Spokesperson of the Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige revealed this at a news briefing at Jere Area Command of Nigerian Police in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Jalige said on March 22, at about 1500hrs, an intelligence report was received from a Good Samaritan at SCC Market through Area Commander of Jere about a suspected cattle rustler in possession of stolen cows at Ganta village market in Kachia LGA.

The suspected rustler was said to be looking for buyers for the stolen cows.

“On getting the report, detectives were immediately dispatched to the market where they arrested the suspect and recovered the cows.

“Upon investigation into the matter, it was discovered that the cows were among the 217 rustled at Kangere village of Bauchi state.”

According to him, the revelation prompted the command to deploy more operatives with a view to…