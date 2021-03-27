Rector harps on dress code, discipline as LASPOTECH admits over 2,000Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Dr Oluremi Olaleye, Rector, Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, on Saturday charged students of the institution to abide by its dress code and other rules and regulations in their best interest.

Olaleye, the 11th Rector of LASPOTECH, gave the charge at the matriculation ceremony of the various schools of part-time studies of the institutions

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 2,000 students were formally admitted into part-time studies in the institution, at the event.

” It is important to inform you that the institution is guided by rules and regulations; as students, it is in your best interest to obey the rules and be guided by the regulations.

“The polytechnic has a dress code which applies to all students, I urge all students to dress decently because you are addressed the way you dress.

“I need to inform you that LASPOTECH is running with a vision to be a polytechnic of excellence offering world-class educational services.

”…