Super Eagles seal AFCON ticket after Lesotho, Sierra Leone stalemate | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have advanced to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, becoming the 15th nation to do so, after Sierra Leone were held by Lesotho on Saturday.

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone went into Saturday’s encounter in Maseru needing a win over their hosts to keep alive their slim hopes of progressing to next year’s AFCON to be hosted by Cameroon.

But a goalless draw was all the Leone stars could muster against Lesotho to hand one of the group qualification tickets to Nigeria who will later today meet Benin in Porto Novo.

The Super Eagles currently top Group L with 8 points, a point ahead of the Beninese Squirrels who will also join Nigeria in next year’s tournament if they secure at least a draw against the three-time former AFCON winners.

A loss for the…