Death toll rises to 18 in Egypt building collapses: state newspaper | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
1


Civilians, and security forces look on as rescue workers rush a victim to an ambulance after being removed from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the popular area of Gesr Giza, east of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on March 27, 2021, reportedly killing at least 5 people and wounding others. (Photo by – / AFP)

The death toll from a building collapse in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Saturday has risen to 18, state media said.

“Emergency crews in Cairo managed to retrieve 18 corpses from under the rubble of the collapsed… property,” the Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

Cairo’s governorate initially reported five people were confirmed dead and 24 wounded in the incident, in the Gesr Suez district near Heliopolis, eastern Cairo.

Governor Khaled Abdel Aal “immediately went to the site of the incident, accompanied by civil protection forces,” the Cairo governorate said earlier in the day.

He ordered the “establishment of an engineering committee” to inspect…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR