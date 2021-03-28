Fayemi calls for improved school monitoring





Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has urged the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) to improve the mechanism for school monitoring and evaluation of projects.

He said this would promote quality education in the country.

The governor made the statement when the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, led other members on a courtesy visit to him on Saturday in Ado Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, as part of its oversight functions, was in the state to inspect basic schools and ensure that funds released by the Federal Government for execution of projects were judiciously utilised.

The governor also informed the committee on the need for the Federal Government to suspend counterpart funding as part of the basic requirements for states to access Federal Government’s UBEC funding.

Fayemi lamented that the backlogs of funds domiciled in the UBEC account…





Source: Guardian Newspaper