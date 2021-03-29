Buhari to depart Nigeria for London on medical trip





Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will leave the country on Tuesday for a medical trip in the United Kingdom, the presidency said on Monday. Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu in a tweet said Buhari will proceed “to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.” Before departing Nigeria, Shehu said Buhari will […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper