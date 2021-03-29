Committee recommends nomination fees waiver for PDP youthsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recommended exemption of nomination fees for youth aspirants seeking elective positions.

The committee made the recommendation in a letter by its chairman and former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, to the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus.

A copy of the committee’s letter was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

The committee recommended that any PDP aspirant under the age of 35 contesting elective position should be exempted from the payment of nomination fees.

It also recommended immediate amendment of PDP constitution to that effect.

It advised the constitution should state that “only persons not less than 18 years old and not more than 35 years could contest for the position of youth leader at all levels of the party structure – wards, local government, state and national”.

The committee explained that the recommendation was as a result of…