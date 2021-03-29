Health stakeholders accuse FG of deviating from COVID-19 vaccination plan





Doctors and medical practitioners have raised concerns over the current deviation from what they describe as the original COVID-19 vaccination plan designed after the arrival of about 4 million Astrazeneca vaccine into Nigeria. They expressed their dissatisfaction during a webinar, organized by Yiaga Africa to look at emerging issues and challenges in the cause of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper