NAFDAC alerts Nigerians of unregistered, fake insulin tea for diabetes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians of an unregistered and fake ‘insulin tea’ for the cure of diabetes in circulation.

NAFDAC also warned Nigerians against buying or taking the tea.

The advice was contained in a statement signed by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

“NAFDAC wishes to notify the public of the circulation of an unregistered and a fake product called insulin tea, claimed to reduce blood sugar level and ‘delete’ sugar in the body.

“Please note that the NAFDAC number shown on the packaging of this product (Nafdac Reg. No. 01-8662) is fake; the insulin tea poses a danger to the health of the public.

“Members of the public are implored to contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information concerning the distribution, sale, and use of the fake insulin tea,” the director-general…