Police arrest 10 suspected cultists in Osun | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Osun says it has arrested 10 suspected cultists in a hotel in Ikire.

In a statement by Osun Police Spokesperson Yemisi Opalola, the police said that the arrest was made on Monday after officers received a tipoff from the public.

“Upon receiving a tipoff from the public that some suspected cult members are planning to carry out their nefarious activities around Ikire axis.

“Police operatives promptly moved in and arrested 10 suspected members of cult groups in a hotel.

“In view of this, the command enjoined the public as partner in community policing efforts to provide us with adequate and useful information at any time when such unlawful gathering/activities is sighted before the criminals carry out their evil activities.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to monitor their children to be law-abiding and not allow their wards to be lured into any act that could truncate their future,” Opalola said

Similarly, the police spokesperson stated…