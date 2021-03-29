Police arrive Benue to probe attempt on Ortom’s lifeNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Attack plot to destroy state’s economy, says BECCIMA

A Special task force set up by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has arrived in Makurdi, Benue State, in continuation of an ongoing investigation into the attempted murder of Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, issued a statement to this effect in Abuja yesterday.

Adamu had ordered an extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack and attempt on Ortom’s life at his farm in the outskirts of Makurdi on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The statement indicated that the team, led by DCP Abba Kyari, consists of operatives from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and other experienced crack detectives with specialised competencies in crime scene investigation and reconstruction, ballistics, fingerprint analysis and other core areas of forensics.

He said: “The team is expected…