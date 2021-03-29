Telcos may lose N25b over prolonged SIM ‘lockdown’Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• As more Nigerians get NIN

• Stranded customers lament the inability to retrieve lines despite having NIN

• MNOs decry NIMC back-end facilities; employ ‘Pareto Principle on subscribers

• NATCOMS wants court order on extension honoured

• NIN issued may have reached 75m in eight weeks

If the court order demanding two months extension of NIN-SIM registration stays, it would have been five months of no SIM registration and activation in the country.



The implications of this are that mobile network operators (MNOs) would have lost about ₦25 billion to the process as a result of inactive SIM cards, which would have increased by 9.6 million, at an average of 3.2 million lines per month, aside from those previously lost.



Checks by The Guardian revealed that between December 2020 (when the Federal Government gave the directive stopping operators from activating both new and old SIM cards that require re-activation) and February, while relying on the statistics from…