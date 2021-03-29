The glam and excitement of The Voice Nigeria Season 3Saturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

This new season of The Voice is certainly one for the books! The production is crisp and captures how impressively the Nigerian entertainment industry has developed. For the very first time, The Voice Nigeria is fully produced in Nigeria.

This season’s world-class production team is making history and will definitely succeed in capturing the viewership required to make this show a success. The Voice Nigeria was back on our screen this weekend with so much excitement, more action, more heat, more range, and more style.

This season’s super talented hosts Nancy Isime and Toke Makinwa graced us with glitz, fabulosity, and glam. That’s not all, this episode was amped with fun and excitement as new coaches came on board. Clearly, Falz is here for the cool gang, he’s unpredictable but has an eye for spotting good talent and we can expect nothing short of good vibes.

Darey is the classic man, he is certainly an excellent addition to this new season, he knows what it feels like…