Buhari meets National Assembly leadership over supplementary budget | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila over supplementary budget that will cover the cost of new equipment to tackle insecurity as well as COVID-19 vaccination.

No provision was made in the 2021 Finance Act adopted in December for them.

“We have come to meet with Mr. President, to discuss issues of serious national concern. And one of those issues is the issue of supplementary budget,” Lawan told newsmen on Monday. “Both executive and legislative arms believe that we should have supplementary budget to provide for funding of the COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria, as well as the security, providing more resources and platforms to our security agencies.

“And today, I’m sure in Nigeria, there are no more grave issues, than COVID-19 and…