



The federal government has declared Friday, April 2, and Monday, April 5, as public holidays to mark the 2021 Easter celebrations. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on urging Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ. He urged Christians […]

The post FG declares holidays for Easter celebration appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper