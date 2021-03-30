Iwobi's coronavirus test result in Benin was "fake", says Gernot Rohr





Alex Iwobi is available for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho on Tuesday after a second Covid-19 test came out “negative”, team spokesman Babafemi Raji said. Iwobi missed the qualifier in Benin on Saturday after apparently testing positive for Covid-19. He quit the Super Eagles training camp on his return from Benin, but […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper