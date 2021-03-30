Japan to support Nigeria’s health sector with $18.2m — Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government on Tuesday in Benin said that the Japanese Government has offered $18.2 million (about N40.6 billion) financial support to strengthen Nigeria’s health sector.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, made the disclosure during his visit to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

He said his visit was to assess utilisation of the N49 billion intervention fund released by the Federal Government to 52 federal health institutions in the country.

He said that the Japanese support would come in the form of equipment and capacity building for medical personnel.

This support, according to the minister, is made possible from President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the Japanese Prime Minister in 2019.

“I just want to let you know that Irrua Specialist Hospital and the UBTH, both in Edo, are included among the seven centres, where this…