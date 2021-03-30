Juventus goalkeeper Buffon given one-match blasphemy ban | The Guardian Nigeria News

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was on Tuesday handed a one-match ban for blasphemy which would rule him out of next weekend’s Turin derby.

The 43-year-old Italian World Cup winner had been fined 5,000 euros ($6,000) last month by the Italian Football Federation but escaped a ban.

However, the FIGC’s Court of Appeal upheld the Federal Prosecutor’s appeal and imposed a ban, meaning Buffon will be ruled out of Saturday’s game at Torino.

Buffon was overheard using a “blasphemous expression” towards teammate Manolo Portanova during Juve’s 4-0 league win over Parma on December…