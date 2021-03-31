How we stopped #EndSARS protesters from downing Goverment WebsitesNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Defence Space Administration (DSA), says it was able to prevent #EndSARS protesters from downing Government and Military Websites through the use of expertise.

Rear Admiral William Kayoda, Chief of Defence Space Administration (CDSA), said this when members of the Senate Committee on Defence led by Chairman Sen. Aliyu Wamakko visited the agency on oversight.

Kayoda who noted that the cyber centre was doing a lot in ensuring cybersecurity said “In fact during the “EndSARS protest, we were coming to work even on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Most of the government websites that the #EndSARS attempted to pull down, we were actually monitoring and we made sure that they did not deactivate them.

“We kept them active especially the military websites. We got a commendation for that from the Office of the National Security Adviser,” he said.

He said that Nigerians should expect a lot of activities in the defence of the country’s space to track movements and hideouts of…