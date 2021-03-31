Nigeria loses over N576b yearly to medical tourism | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Doctors divided over Buhari’s London medical trip • President started his UK medical trip long before 2015, says Shehu

• NARD decries arrears of unpaid salaries • Blames mass exodus of doctors on poor remuneration, conditions of service

• PDP asks Buhari to admit failure in health sector • Buhari’s health tourism, a global disgrace, says HURIWA

Almost two years after his last private trip to the United Kingdom (UK), President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, jetted out of the country on a medical trip to London for the sixth time since he was sworn into office in 2015.

The president and some aides departed the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, for the London ‘routine’ medical check-up around 2:30 p.m. Those at the airport to bid the…