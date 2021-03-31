Osinbajo, Osofisan preach one indivisible Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, stated that those expecting Nigeria’s survival outnumber those wishing its disintegration.

He added that chances were that God would hear the requests of those petitioning for the nation’s survival. Speaking at the palace of Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar, during his official visit to the state for the 27th Micro Small Medium Enterprise Clinic, the Vice President submitted: “This country will remain one.

“Those praying for Nigeria’s break up will not succeed because those praying against such are more in number,” he insisted.

Osinbajo commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya administration for infrastructure renewal, road construction, agriculture and the health sector.

On his part, Inuwa described the Vice President’s visit as special because “when he visited the state during…