President Buhari approves appointment of new Permanent Secretaries | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the commencement of process for the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

This is contained in a circular by Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF) and issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, the new permanent secretaries will fill vacancies of retired and those retiring in 2021 from Ekiti, Enugu, Katsina, Lagos and Nasarawa States.

She explained that only officers in the mainstream Federal Civil Service, who had attained the position of substantive Director on Grade Level 17 on or before Jan. 1, 2019, are qualified.

In addition, she noted that those who had updated their records on the IPPIS verification portal and are from the affected states, were also qualified for the positions.

“Those who are not retiring from service earlier than Dec. 31, 2022 are eligible to participate. Officers undergoing…