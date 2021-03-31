Sanwo-Olu unveils body-worn cameras for security personnel | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Wednesday unveiled body-worn cameras for security agencies in an effort to enhance security and safety in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said during the unveiling ceremony, at Lagos House, Ikeja, that the use of the cameras would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies.

He said that the devices would help to put the state government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real-time.

The governor also approved a mass training for the state’s law enforcement personnel on the use of body-worn cameras, ahead of the deployment of digital tools for security operations across the state.

The three-day training, to begin in…