Witness at Floyd trial feels ‘disbelief and guilt’ over his death | The Guardian Nigeria News

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MARCH 31: A small group of activists maintain a 24-hour vigil outside of the Hennepin County Government Center during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on March 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin is accused of murder in the death of George Floyd. Security is heightened in the city in an effort to prevent a repeat of rioting that occurred in Minneapolis and major cities around the world following Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
A store clerk said Wednesday at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin that he regretted accepting the fake $20 bill from George Floyd that led to his arrest and eventual death.
“If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” Christopher Martin said on the third day of Chauvin’s high-profile trial.
