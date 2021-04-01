Bandits kill ex-councillor in Kaduna State | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Kadina State Government on Thursday said suspected bandits killed a fomer councilor and one other in Birnin Gawri and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killing in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna.

Aruwan said: “Security agencies reported that armed bandits killed a former Councillor of Gayam Ward, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

He said he was attacked and killed while working on his farm in Ungwan Fada, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

He also said that in a separate incident, one other person was killed by bandits at Kasuwan Magani general area of Kajuru.

“Also, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven have reported that a mob attacked some herders and their cattle along the Mabushi Cattle route in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

According to the report, the herders, who were in the employ of a person of Bakin Kogi, Kauru, were moving their…