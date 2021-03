Dimeji David Ogaosun also known as Dimi Keye was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria “The heart of Afro beats”. He is the 7th out of 9 kids. The fashion lover has been into music since when he was 11 years old but he started professionally in 2020. He describes himself as a simple person […]

The post How Lagos inspires my music – Dimi Keye appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper