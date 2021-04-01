INEC begins nationwide voter registration June 28





The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it will commence a nationwide continuous voter registration on June 28 across the 774 local government areas of the federation. Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement, at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja. He said the registration exercise will be carried out continuously for […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper