NSE opens April with N67bn loss ahead Easter celebrations | The Guardian Nigeria News

The nation’s bourse opened the month of April with a loss of N67 billion, amid profit taking ahead of Easter celebrations.

Specifically, the market capitalisation which opened for the month at N20.428 trillion dipped N67 billion or 0.33 per cent to close at N20.361 trillion.

The downturn was supported by investors portfolio readjustment ahead of first quarter earning results.

Also, the All-Share Index dropped by 128.39 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 38, 916.74 from 39,045.13 recorded on Wednesday.

The market loss was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; Lafarge Africa, Zenith Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Guaranty Trust Bank and NEM Insurance.

FTN Cocoa Processors led the losers’ chart in percentage terms losing 8.70 per cent to close at 42k per share.

NEM Insurance followed with a decline of 7.39 per cent to close at N2.13, while Unity Bank shed 6.67 per cent to close at 70k per share.

Regency Alliance…