Twin US YouTube Stars Plead Guilty To 'Bank Robber' Prank





Two US YouTube stars behind a “bank robber” prank that resulted in an unsuspecting Uber driver being held at gunpoint by police pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges Wednesday. In October 2019, California-based twin brothers Alan and Alex Stokes had ordered an Uber while dressed in black with ski masks and duffle bags apparently stuffed with […]

