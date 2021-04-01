



British regulator Ofcom Wednesday fined Loveworld Television Ministry owned by Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome for peddling unsubstantiated claims about COVID-19. The broadcaster is to pay £125,000 (N65.6m) for broadcasting claims that were “inaccurate and potentially harmful.” The TV station was found to have breached broadcasting rules in January during its 29-hour show titled The Global […]

The post U.K. media regulator fines Oyakhilome's Loveworld TV N65.6m for Covid-19 conspiracies appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper