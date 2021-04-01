US report on Lekki shooting inaccurate – Amnesty International





Amnesty International on Thursday said the United States could have taken more time to evaluate all available evidence before publishing its reports on the October 2020 Lekki toll gate shooting. The US government, in its 45th annual human rights report, said “accurate information on the fatalities” from the shooting remained fuzzy, noting that apart from […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper