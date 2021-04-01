Why metering under NMMP is slow — Ikeja Electric | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ikeja Electric (IE) Plc said on Friday that it had metered only some 24,000 customers under the National Mass Metering Programme (NNMP) of the Federal Government flagged off in October 2020.

Mr Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications, IE, gave the figure at a news conference on Wednesday in Ikeja.

He said that 106,701 customers of the electricity distribution company had been scheduled to be installed with free prepaid meters under phase zero of the NMMP.

Ofolue blamed the present situation on the slow pace of registration by its unmetered customers for the NMMP.

According to him, only 57 per cent of customers have so far completed the mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) online application.

“The challenge we are having is that people are not going online to register. Only 57 per cent have done their KYC and some are even saying they don’t want meters.

“There is also the issue of separation of accounts by…