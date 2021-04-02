Doctors’ strike paralyses hospitals, patients groan | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Hospitals expel, reject patients

• NARD says members unlikely to call off strike soon,

• Congress to decide next line of action

• Says FG’s assurances not concrete despite signing agreement

There are fears the poor health indices recorded by the country and the spread of COVID-19 may get worse as the ongoing strike by resident doctors paralysed activities in 98 per cent of government hospitals nationwide.

When The Guardian reporters visited Federal Government-owned hospitals and health institutions across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, patients and their relatives were seen groaning in despair. Most of the hospitals had started discharging patients while others had stopped admitting new ones.

Resident doctors in most of the hospitals visited complied fully with the strike directive from their parent body. Only medical consultants and nurses were seen offering skeletal services.

The implication is that since resident doctors offer…