I was instructed to use ‘Biafran boys’, CCT spokesman Al-Hassan says | The Guardian Nigeria News

Code of Conduct Tribunal head of press Ibraheem Al-Hassan has blamed his principal Umar Danladi for his choice of words in the offensive statement released earlier in the week.

Al-Hassan on Tuesday released an error-ridden statement to debunk reports that Danladi assaulted a security guard at Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Apart from his grammatical gaffe, there was an ethnic slur against the people of the Southeast Nigeria, calling those who rose in support of the security guard as “Biafran Boys”.

The profiling of those who gathered as “Biafran boys” in the error-ridden statement got a lot of attention on Twitter.

“There’s a problem with that statement. In fact, we are about disowning it. We want to retract the content because it was written under intense pressure,” Al-Hassan told The ICIR on Wednesday.

“I must confess to you, that is why there are many structural imbalances, language structure not being perfect and, again, some of the expressions used. I acted on…