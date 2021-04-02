Military arrest 23 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in PlateauNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states, has arrested 23 suspects over kidnapping, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and other criminal activities.

The Commander of the task force, Maj.-Gen. Dominic Onyemelu presented the suspects to newsmen on Thursday in Jos.

Onyemelu said the arrest was part of the task force’s renewed vigour to stem down criminal activities in all areas of its joint operations.

“It is a known fact that an appreciable level of the peaceful environment which we are experiencing in Plateau and other areas of our operations can be attributed to the renewed vigour which our troops have been conducting their operations.

“The stringent measures adopted have incrementally curtailed and contained various criminal vices that have the propensity to derail the achievements attained so far,” he said.

He explained that among the…