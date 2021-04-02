NDIC charges ICAN members, auditor on accuracy, integrity | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bello Hassan has charged professional auditors who are members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) to uphold the core values of “Accuracy and Integrity” which is also the motto of the Institute.

Hassan’s charge is contained in a statement by Alhaji Bashir A. Nuhu director, Communication & Public Affairs Department of the NDIC.

He said Hassan said this during a courtesy visit by the ICAN National President represented by one of the Council Members, Mrs. Sofura Seghosime and Chairman of Abuja District, Mrs. Bosede Ikhanoba, and other ICAN Executive Members to the NDIC head office in Abuja.

Hassan explained that both the NDIC and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) relied on the works of third parties which include external auditors and reporting accountants in the Risk-Based Supervision (RBS) of deposit-taking institutions.

He, therefore, stressed the…