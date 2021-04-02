Nigeria threatens striking doctors with no-work, no-pay policy





The Nigerian government said it might be forced to implement a no-work, no-pay policy for striking doctors if the ongoing industrial action persists. Nigeria’s labour and employment minister Chris Ngige on Friday stated that it will not hesitate to ‘invoke’ some labour laws on the doctors. “By Tuesday, I will invite them back. If they […]

