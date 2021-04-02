Regé-Jean Page Not Returning For Season 2 Of “Bridgerton”Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Regé-Jean Page, who portrayed the dashing Duke of Hastings in Season 1 of Bridgerton, will not return for the second season of the hit Netflix series.

On the show’s Instagram and Twitter pages, a letter penned by Lady Whistledown confirmed on Friday that the Netflix hit will move on to season 2 without Page, who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message began.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Page, 31, addressed the news on Instagram with a photo of himself on…