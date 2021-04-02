Subscribers to bear the brunt as South Africa’s MTN dares banks, fintechsTechnology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

On April 2, customers of the largest mobile telephone network in Nigeria MTN received a message from the company that “bank recharge channels” were unavailable.

MTN urged its subscribers to use physical recharged cards instead.

“Please pacify MyCustomers and educate them to use MTNTopit, MoMo channels, as well as the debit card options on MOD or myMTN app,”

MTN said in an internal memo to customer service agents.

Media reports said Nigerian banks cut off the South African telecoms giant after the latter decided singlehandedly to cut back on the commissions it pays out to banks and fintechs on the sales of airtime and data.

A source at a fintech in Lagos said on Saturday that the move buy MTN will cut sharply into the already slim profit margin many fintechs enjoy on airtime and data purchase.

“The biggest casualties of MTN’s aggressive exploitation of Nigeria are not just the SMEs who are seeing their commissions constantly cut…