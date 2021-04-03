A new lease of life | The Guardian Nigeria News



April is one of my favourite times of the year. While the Spring equinox is officially in March, for me it is the first day of April that heralds the end of a season and the start of a new one. Slowly in April, we re-energise and re-emerge from winter’s slow slumber. Doubtless, as lent comes to an end, you are also likely to enjoy the little – or big! – daily pleasures you may given up for the last few months. Traditionally, these are often types of edible indulgences such as chocolate, or coffee, or meat. Over the years, with the impact of 21 century addictions on our lives, many have got creative in what they give up for Lent from social media accounts to Netflix binge-watching marathons. As Lent comes to an end this weekend and you enjoy a feast after famine, are there some changes you can implement fully to make the most of life?

Declutter

Technically not fasting, but some commit to giving away three things every day during the Lenten season. It is unlikely to find…